FROST Lyle Walter

Passed away peacefully at Bacchus Marsh Hospital on June 3, 2019.

Aged 76 years.

Cherished husband of Christine.

Beloved father of Jessica and Letecia, much loved father in law of Liam.

Devoted grandfather of Nathaniel and Timothy.

Your generous and kind spirit will be with us always.



Eldest child of Walter and Valma Frost (both dec.). Much loved brother of Alan, Audrey, Peter, Marie and Janis (dec). Fond brother in law of Russell and Francis.



Forever in our hearts.

In God's loving care.
Published in The Courier on June 8, 2019
