ADAMS (Slater) Lorraine Mary (Late of Barkstead) - on May 10, 2019, peacefully at Daylesford Nursing Home, in the presence of her family, aged 84 years. Loved and loving wife of Gordon (dec.); dearly loved Mum of Pam and John, Geoff and Lyn, Julie and Pete, Jamie and Jodie; adored Nan of 10 grandchildren, proud and loving Nan of 15 great-grandchildren. Now with Dad Interred at Bungaree (Pootilla) Cemetery on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in accordance with her instructions.



Published in The Courier on May 18, 2019
