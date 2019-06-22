|
|
BRISBANE (NEE TOBIN) Loretta Mary (Lorrie) 11.9.1930 - 20.6.2019
88 years old
Beloved wife of Alan Robert Brisbane (dec), mother of Anthony Luke (Tony) (dec),
Rose and S.L. (Lucy) Brisbane.
Passed away quietly at St. John of God in the early hours.
Many thanks to:
Dr. John Sycamnias. We are very grateful and have enormous respect for your professionalism. You have always treated our elderly mother Loretta with incredible care and dignity.
Dr. Tu Le and Dr. Dawn Le. Thank you both for your kindness and respectful treatment at all times.
Dr. Deepika Monga for your wonderful work.
Dr. Lexi (and all Ballarat Health Services) Emergency Department,
St. John of God emergency doctors and staff and Ambulance Victoria.
The caring nurses, support and pastoral staff at St. John of God Hospital,
Integrated Living nurses, Health Choices staff,
Crawford's pharmacy for their outstanding service and
Ballarat Hospice Care Inc for their readiness to assist.
