Leslie Victor HOLLOWAY

Notice Condolences

Leslie Victor HOLLOWAY Notice
HOLLOWAY Leslie Victor 9.6.1936 - 16.2.2019 Dearly loved and loving husband of Meryl. Loved and respected father and father in-law and friend of Craig and Paula, Bryce and Larelle and Glenn. Loved Grandfather of Jackson; Rahni and Jesse. Les you contributed so much in everything you were involved with, as your email says lesworks.com. Youngest child of Roy and Adele and brother to Gladys, Joyce, Norma (all dec), Elva and Doreen. Rest peacefully, Forever in our Hearts.



Published in The Courier on Feb. 19, 2019
