Leslie Mathew JEFFREY

Leslie Mathew JEFFREY
JEFFREY Leslie Mathew 29.03.1942 - 30.03.2019 Loved son of Mathew & Mavis (both dec). Eldest brother of Raymond, Mervyn, Colin (dec), Grace, Donald (dec), Heather, Malcolm & Glenda (dec). Peacefully Sleeping. Much loved Father of Craig, Mark, Donna & Dayle. Pop, Great Pop & Great Great Pop of many. Loved by all. My one & only love. Passed away peacefully at home with me by his side. What a history we've had, only a few know our true story. 'Somewhere out there in the great beyond between right & wrong there is a garden, I will meet you there'. Love eternally, Carole Father of Craig & Father in law of Anne. Pop to Kel, Lou & Burnsy & Jay Boy. Adored Great Pop of 9 & Great Great Pop of 3. R.I.P. Bear, finally free of pain. Love Big Boy & Mouse XX Loved Father of Mark & friend of Jo. Loved Pop & Great Pop to my children. Always in our hearts. R.I.P. Bear. Love Mark xx Adored Father of Donna & Father in law of Matt. Adored Pop of Riley & Jake. DAD, you were my everything & I loved you with all my heart. Our lives will never be the same without you. We will love & miss you forever. Love Donni. Dearly loved Father of Dayle & Father Bear of Jane. Adored Pop of Warren, Ryan & Dean. You will be sadly missed & forever in our hearts. R.I.P. Bear. Love Ging and Co XX
Published in The Courier on Apr. 3, 2019
