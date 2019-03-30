Home
LEO DESMOND Des-Dard RYAN

RYAN LEO DESMOND Des-Dard

A true gentleman, passed away on Wednesday 27th March, aged 94 years.



Devoted and loving husband of Carmel, much loved father of Damien, Jacinta, Patrick, Virginia and Rachel. Father in law of Janine, Shelley, Matt & Pete and loving Grandpa of 15.



Treasured husband. I will love you always. Carmel xx



Your light has shone into our lives through what you have done for us. You have laid a path that we can follow. We love you and you love us. Thank you. Damien, Janine, Rosie, Amy, Faith and Eva



Dad,

Your unwavering faith, hope, love and kindness are gifts I will cherish forever. You will always live and remain in my heart. Jacinta



Dad/Grandpa, being your son is an honour and a privilege, Paddy. Never will be forgotten your loyalty, sense of humour, laughter and unconditional love for family. Love forever, Patrick, Shelley, Molly, Isabel, Matthew & Lily.



A selfless and devoted man who we aspire to emulate and will love forever. Ginya & Matt.

I miss you Grandpa, but you are in my heart. Olivia 7

I love you, Grandpa. Nic 5

Where's Pa? Tommy Leo 2

XO William Desmond 10 mths

We will always be holding your hand.



Dad and Grandpa, thank you for all the love, the laughs and the wisdom you shared. We will treasure our memories of you forever. Love Rach, Pete, Jacko, Mitch & Elly



Rest in Peace
Published in The Courier on Mar. 30, 2019
