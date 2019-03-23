|
PAYNE Leanne In Loving Memory of Leanne Mary Payne. 14/08/74 - 18/03/19 Loved partner of David (dec). Very much-loved daughter of Mary and Bruce (both dec). Loving sister to Stephen. Adored mother to Michael and Sharni. Mum, God looked around His garden And found an empty space. He then looked down upon Earth And found a tired face. He put His arms around you And lifted you to rest. The garden must be beautiful Mum Because He only takes the best. We Love You Mum Forever In Our Hearts Michael & Sharni.
Published in The Courier on Mar. 23, 2019