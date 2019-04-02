Home
Lawrence ELLIOTT

Notice

Lawrence ELLIOTT Notice
ELLIOTT Lawrence Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Mr Lawrence Craig (Laurie) Elliott will be offered at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Harding Street, Portarlington, on THURSDAY (Apr 4,2019) commencing at 10.30 am. Interment at Glenmorus Memorial Gardens Cemetery 54 Glenmorus Street, Albury, will take place on MONDAY (April 8, 2019) at 1.00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Laurie to Cystic Fibrosis Australia. Envelopes will be available at both services.



Published in The Courier on Apr. 2, 2019
