KEVIN WALSH

Notice

KEVIN WALSH Notice
WALSH KEVIN 1.1.1927 - 2.4.2019



Passed away peacefully at St John of God Hospital surrounded by family.

Devoted husband of Kathleen (dec). Cherished father of Jennifer (Locandro), Daniel (dec) Deborah (Mayman), Paul and Darryl and their families. Adored grandfather and great grandfather.

Kevin was a man of deep faith, compassion and integrity. He lived his long life with courage and conviction.



Dad for a small man you always walked very tall in our eyes. Thank you for a lifetime of unconditional love, laughter and wisdom.

Jennie and Sam (dec), Bianca, Jason, Isobella, Ethan, and Luca, Justine, Brenton and Olivia, Sophie, Ben and Archie, Nick and Tegan.



Dad, how lucky we were to have had you for so long. Your quiet wisdom, gentle guidance and unending love cocooned us all.

Deb and Paul, Daniel (dec), Lydia and Maurice, Brendan and Rebecca and Patrick



Dearly loved wonderful Dad, beautiful Pa and the best father-in-law in the world, Kevin Walsh, we will miss you terribly. Your kind, giving heart has been an inspiration for all of us. We love you to the moon and back infinity times. Reunited with your siblings and with Granma. Love ya' Pa! Paul, Carolynne, Adam, Kieren and Xavier xxxxx



Dad thank you for your nurturing, guidance, love and support during my life.

I will miss our long conversation about building construction, football and life in general.

Gone from us now but always in my heart and memories.

Darryl



We would also like to express our thanks and gratitude to the beautiful staff at Kelaston Aged Care for their incredible care they took of Kevin and the palliative nurses at St John of God Hospital.

You are amazing.
Published in The Courier from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2019
