TARDREW Kevin Leonard Sadly passed away on February 21, 2019 at Ballarat Health Services, aged 86 years. Sadly missed by his loving wife Val; father of Gayle, Leigh, Jeff, Dawn, and Amanda; cherished Pa of Amy, Jimmy, Sam, Nikita, Harley, Merryn, Jeremy, Amaya, and Noah; beautiful great pa of Harry and Paddy. You are gone, but thank you for all the soft sweet things you leave behind in our homes, our thoughts and our hearts. Sleeping peacefully counting your sheep. Funeral details in a later issue
Published in The Courier on Feb. 23, 2019