Kevin John "Mick" COLLINS

COLLINS Kevin John 'Mick' 12.11.1929-13.6.2019

Loved son of John and Mavis (both dec) and brother to Bill and Lorna.

Dearly loved and loving husband to Marianne. Adored dad of Dave and Anne, father in law to Renee and Des. Adored Poppy of Brydie, Addi, Em and Molly. Passed away peacefully surrounded by those he loved.



Much loved husband of 53 years.

Forever in my heart.

Marianne.



Much loved Dad and Pop of Dave, Renee, Brydie and Addi.

Always in our hearts.



Dad, you were our world. Such a loved and respected Dad and Poppy of Anne, Des, Em and Molly.

Forever in our hearts.
Published in The Courier on June 15, 2019
