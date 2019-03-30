Kramer Kevin James 27.10.51 - 28.03.2018 Adored and cherished husband of Julie for 45 years. Loving father of Nicole and Lucy, Joanne, Olivia and Brock. Loving pa of Max and Teddy; Charlotte, Abbey and Matilda; Clancy and Winter. Loved son of Win and Bill Kramer (both dec). Loved "little brother" of Peter, Jean and family. Much loved son-in-law of Joan and Lindsay (dec) Kerr and family. We miss you dad and pa so much every day. You were our rock. We will continue to carry on and make you proud and look after Mum and Nana. xxx Kevin, you were a true champion in life, incredibly unique always giving so much of yourself. You were my world, my night and day, my heart and soul went with you when God whispered "Come with me". Oh how I long to be together with you. Knowing in the end I will again have your arms wrapped around me to have one more kiss. Eternally at peace x







Published in The Courier on Mar. 30, 2019