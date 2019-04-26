Home
Canny Kevin Francis 11.8.1934 - 23.4.2019 Aged 84 years Passed away at Warramunda Kyabram. Loved Son of James and Mary Canny (both dec). Loved and cherished Husband of Jennifer (dec). Loved Father and Father in law of Paul & Penny, Steve & Sue, Genevieve & Ross. Adored Pop of Joel & Sally, Kara, Matt, Justin, Brad & Laura, Josh, Matthew, Allana, Aaron & Travis. Cherished Great Pop of Emma & Madison "They lived together in happiness Now they rest together in peace"
Published in The Courier on Apr. 26, 2019
