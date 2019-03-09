Home
CRAIG Kevin Barry 27.12.1947 - 24.02.2019 Passed away peacefully in Gandarra on 24.2.2019. Dearly loved wife of Helen, loved children Shane, Eileen and Michael and partners; loved grandfather of 4 grandsons and great grandfather of twin girls Sophie and Olivia. A special thanks to Dr Sowerby, Janet, Mandy and girls in Geelong; Dr Anand Sharma, Dr Naaz, Dr Sofia, Hospice and Pallative nurses, Ballarat Health Services, Gandarra, our family and friends. A very very special thanks to Westy, Mel and Grubb. A private funeral was held on 4.02.2019, Pastor Neil Davis and Aleisha officiating. A special thanks to FW Barnes, John and girls.



Published in The Courier on Mar. 9, 2019
