IRVING Keith Douglas Late of Wheatsheaf Passed away peacefully with family by his side at Hepburn House, 19th May 2019, Aged 94 years. Dearly Loved Husband of Ruth for 64 years. Beloved father and father-in-law of Raymond and Chris, Ross and Helen, Alan and Sue, Christine and Ron. Grandfather to 12. Great Grandfather to 5. A life well lived, rest in peace. Loved father and father-in-law of Raymond and Chris. Adored grandfather of Xavier and Caitie and Great grandfather of Poppy and Harvey. Loved father and father-in-law of Ross and Helen. Loved Pa to Tim and Bonnie, Jess and Shannon, Hannah and Taher, Beau and Teneale, Luke and Jess. Old Pa to Lanah, Levi and Lilly. A friend and mentor to us all. Rest peacefully Loved father, father-in-law and grandfather of Alan and Sue, Michael Jason Jack and April. Dearly loved and sadly missed. Loving father and father-in-law of Christine and Ron. Dearly loved Pa of Amy and Justin, Miles and Christine and Chloe and Joe. Words cannot express our appreciation for the love and support you have given us. Dearly missed and forever cherished. Published in The Courier from May 21 to May 22, 2019