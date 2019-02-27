|
|
|
Pettit Kathleen Therese The relatives and friends of the late Mrs Kathleen Therese (Kass) Pettit are respectfully advised that her Funeral will be held in its entirety at Chapel South East Funeral Services, 1 White Avenue, Mount Gambier on Friday 1st March, 2019 commencing at 11:00am. (SA time) Private cremation In lieu of floral tributes a donation to Dementia Australia PO Box 6042 North Ryde NSW 2113 would be appreciated. Cared for by South East Funeral Services Mount Gambier SA | 8725 4333
Published in The Courier on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More