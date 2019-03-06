|
SQUIRE Kathleen Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of the late Mrs Kathleen Squire will be offered at Our Lady Help of Christians, 482 Gillies Street Wendouree on FRIDAY March 8, 2019 commencing at Ten (10:00) am. The funeral will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the Ballarat New Cemetery (Pensioner Block). Rosary will be recited at the Nazareth House Chapel, 218 Mill Street, Ballarat on Thursday evening commencing at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Nazareth House, envelopes will be provided.
Published in The Courier on Mar. 6, 2019
