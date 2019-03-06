SQUIRE Kathleen (Kath) 04.03.1927 - 04.03.2019 Passed away peacefully at Nazareth House, Ballarat. Dearly loved and treasured wife of the late Max; sadly missed wonderful mother of Margaret, Clare, Mary (dec), Colleen, Helen, Anthony, Michael, Gerard, Catherine, Patricia, Bernard and Angela. Proud grandmother of 28 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. Eternal rest grant unto her O' Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace. Amen. Dearly loved mother of Margaret; loved Nan of Margaret (dec), Jaclyn, Craig and Daniel. Dearly loved mother of Clare and Jim Wisewould; loved Nan of Robert, David and Rebecca. Dearly loved mother of Mary (dec); loved Nan of Shae and Richard. Dearly loved mother of Colleen; loved Nan of Narelle and Kristy. Dearly loved mother of Helen and Branko Cindric. Dearly loved mother of Anthony and Leanne; loved Nan of Jason, Andrew, Christopher, Katelyn and Max. Dearly loved mother of Michael and Helen; loved Nan of Timothy and Jamie. Dearly loved mother of Gerard and Julie; loved Nan of Bradley, Matthew and Natalie. Dearly loved mother of Catherine and Phil McGarry; loved Nan of Benjamin, Stacey and Nikki. Dearly loved mother of Patricia; loved Nan of Bayleigh and Jake. Dearly loved mother of Bernard and Sally. Dearly loved mother of Angela and Ross Bedggood; loved Nan of Jessica and Joshua. God looked around His garden and found an empty space. Then He looked upon you Mum and saw your tired face, He put His arms around you and lifted you to rest, His garden must be beautiful Mum, because He only takes the best. Rest In Peace. SQUIRE (nee Everard) Kathleen 04.03.1927 - 04.03.2019 Aged 92 years On March 4, 2019 with the Sisters of Nazareth House, Ballarat. Dearly loved daughter of the late James and Margaret Everard of Wallace. Loved youngest sister of Mary (Mrs P. O'Neil), Gertrude (Mrs G. Lewin), Thomas, Cecilia (Mrs R. Mullane), James, Patricia (Mrs N.Walker), John, Bernard, Eileen (Mrs E. Dawson), Kevin and Brian (all dec). Rest In Peace. Published in The Courier on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary