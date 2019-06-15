CARROLL Kathleen Lillian (Kit) Passed away peacefully on 6th June 2019, aged 99 years. Loved wife of Jim (dec). Loving mother of Kevin and Barry; mother-in-law of Jean and Heather; special and fun loving Nanna to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Carried to paradise on angels wings. Sweet dreams Mum. Barry and Heather. Our beautiful Nanna we will miss you so much. You loved bingo, cards and friends, but most of all loving and spoiling us. A life most certainly lived to the full. Melissa, Stephen and our special girl Anastasia xxx "Our beautiful Nanna" thank you for your unwavering love and support. We promise to follow your lead and live life to the fullest with lots of love, fun and good times. Love Andrea, Sean and kids xx. We will miss the energy and humour you projected to us in many locations. You have provided us with the recipe for longevity. Enjoy the cards and bingo wherever your spirit resides, With love as always. Kev, Jean, James, Marcus and families. A Private cremation was held on 12/6/2019. A special thank you to the staff at Gandarra for their care and compassion shown to our loved one. Kit's family invite family and friends to join them to celebrate the life of their mother, grandmother and great grandmother. A casual afternoon tea will be held at Midlands Retirement Village 1111 Doveton St Nth, Ballarat North on MONDAY 17 June 2019 from 2pm to 4pm.







Published in The Courier on June 15, 2019