Gibbs



Kathleen ("Kate") Mary



To the Matriarch of our family, words cannot express our sadness since your passing.



A fierce card player, animal lover, garden enthusiast and wonderful friend. The messages we have received since your passing is a testament to the love and adoration that you have from your neighbours and anyone that has crossed your path.



To the wonderful staff at St John of God, Anam Cara and her doctors, words could never thank you enough for the care you provided her throughout her final years.



Mum, Grandma, your fierceness, strong will and fight we will carry with us forever. Thank you for being you and allowing us to live an extraordinary life with you.



Until we meet again.



Shona and Lauryn xx



