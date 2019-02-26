Home
Peter Tobin Funerals - Doveton Park Funeral Centre
1251 Doveton Street
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
(03) 5333 3101
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:30 PM
Doveton Park Funeral Centre
1251 Doveton Street North
Judith Finey (WILLIAMS) COULL

Judith Finey (WILLIAMS) COULL Notice
COULL (nee Williams) Judith Finey 28.1.1940 - 22.2.2019 Cherished daughter of Frederick John (dec) & Doris Selina Williams (nee McArthur) (dec), sister of Reg (dec) and Jill (dec). Dearly loved wife of Victor (dec), mother and mother-in-law of Benjamin & Christine, Joshua & Karen, Naomi & Julian and Nathanael & Jane. Loving grandmother to Thea, Poppy, Liam, Zachary, Isaac, Georgia, Sam, Phoebe and Erin. A director, supporter and advocate of community focussed organisations, her capability with governance and strategy combined with her strong sense of civic duty and social justice helped her put values into action for the betterment of all.
Published in The Courier on Feb. 26, 2019
