BUENEN John Louis 11.9.1945 - 29.3.2019 As was his wish, John died at home, peacefully in the presence of his family. Dearly loved husband of Marilyn and Gemma (dec). Loving and beloved father of Kim, Brad and Chris. Father-in-law of Russell, Olivia and Emma. Grandfather of Myra, Erin, Sienna, Maeve, Samuel, Joseph, Javan, Nehemiah, Gloria, Ashlyn and Elizabeth. Also loved by Naomi, Cory, Genevieve and Juliette, Sue and Cam. Son of Joseph and Anna (both dec), brother of Elle (dec), Peter, Joe (dec), Sherry and Tony (dec). A gentle, kind man who will be greatly missed.
Published in The Courier on Apr. 3, 2019