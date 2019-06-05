Home
John Garth SCHEPIS

Notice

John Garth SCHEPIS Notice
SCHEPIS John Garth 6.3.1933 - 29.5.2019



Passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019 at Ballarat. Beloved son of John and Daisy Schepis (both dec.). Loving eldest brother to Frederick (dec), Barry, Marlene, Noel (dec), Bill, Stephen and Christine. Brother-in-law to Glenice and Lyn. Loved uncle to his nieces and nephews.

Now at rest.



Adored and cherished brother to Christine.

You were always there for me Garth.

I will miss you so very much.

Forever in my heart.



At John's request a Private Service was held on June 3, 2019. Kate Ritchie kindly officiated.



Published in The Courier on June 5, 2019
