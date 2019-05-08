Resources More Obituaries for John BROWN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Freeman (Jack) BROWN

Notice Condolences BROWN John (Jack) Freeman 19.1.1932 - 4.5.2019







Loved son of the late Charles Edward Brown and Linda Brown (both dec.) and brother of Colin, Marjorie and Robert.



Dearly loved husband of Valerie.



Loving father of David and Leonie, Janine and Jeff, Robyn and Ian,



Trudy and David, Leonie and Darrell.



Adored Pa Brown of his 16 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.



So dearly loved.







My Dear Jack



I thought of you with love today,



But that is nothing new.



I thought about you yesterday,



And days before that too.







I think of you in silence,



I often speak your name.



All I have are memories,



And your picture in a frame.







Your memory is my keepsake,



With which I'll never part.



God has you in His keeping,



I have you in my heart.



Dearly loved husband of Valerie for 62 years.







Loved and loving father of David, father in law of Leonie.



Jack had a great love of life. His energy, positive outlook, kindness and wonderful sense of humour enriched our lives. We will always cherish



memories of many happy times we shared.







Our Dear Dad



Your legacy of courage in adversity, unconditional love and commitment to family and faith in your Lord will live on in us all. Praising God for such a special Dad and Pa to all our family who we will miss deeply but treasure so fondly in our hearts. We rejoice knowing that you are at rest with Jesus. As



your eldest daughter I will always remember every special moment we have shared together.



Love Janine and Jeff, Joanne, Susan and Richard, Sarah and Steve, Rachael and Tim, Jeffrey and Gemma, Andrew and Tahlia, Jack, Thomas, Archer, William, Sophie and Audrey.







Dearly loved father of Robyn (nee Brown) and Ian Robertson.



Devoted Pa of Breanna and Lukas, James and Harriet, Alexander and Jessica and Tessa.



Special Great Grand Pa of Harry, Audrey and Matteo.



We are so blessed to call you our Dad and Pa. Words can't express what we feel in our hearts. You are our hero. You showed us how to live life to the full, laugh, even when it hurts and love no matter what. Treasured memories are ours to keep.







Cheerio! as Dad would say



For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but will have Eternal life. John 3:16



Forever in our hearts. Love you so much xo



Trudy, David, Aaron, Larissa and Andy, Jack and Molly.







Dearly loved and cherished Dad of Leonie, father in law of Darrell and Pa Jack of Callum and Brooke, Hayley and Mathew and Justin.



Those we love don't go away



They walk beside us every day



Unseen, unheard, but always near



Still loved, still missed and very dear.



