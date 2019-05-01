|
Wuestewald Joe Frank Passed away suddenly on Sunday 28th April, 2019. Aged 97. We will miss so much this gentleman Who now lies peaceful and still He showed us how to fight in life He showed us he has a will He showed us courage and compassion We will not forget his face He did so much for all of us He is impossible to replace. Proud father of Robert and Karen, father-in-law of Sam, friend of Heather. Grandfather of Lindy, Jodi, Patricia and Melanie. Great grandfather of Benjamin, James, Alex, Josh and Zoe. Rest in peace Dad Funeral details in a later edition.
Published in The Courier on May 1, 2019