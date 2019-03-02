LUDBROOK Joan Elizabeth 14.10.1925 - 27.02.2019 Dearly loved wife of Ronald James Ludbrook (dec). Loving mother of Pamela, Dianne (dec), Graeme and Jennifer. Our dear Mum, Nan and Nanny Joan."Forever love and we won't forget it" Pam and Colin Sefton, Katrina and Brendon, Danielle and Gary, Milla and Eadie. To our wonderful Mother, Nan and Great Nan. You showed us how to love and be happy and positive. Graeme and Jen, Joanne and Matthew, Andrew and Bron, Tayla and Oliver. Forever grateful for your unfaltering love, beautiful smiles and cheeky sense of humour. Miss you buckets. Jennifer and Grant Wiltshire, Matt and Anthea, Sam and Ava, Abbey and Bailey. Thank you to all the amazing staff at Nazareth House and all our wonderful friends for all the support shown to both Joan and our family. We can see Mum back at Glenthompson happily riding her horse Tommy. Private Cremation Published in The Courier on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary