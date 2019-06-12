WALKER (Glenton) Jean Shirley Passed away peacefully at Ballarat on 7th June, 2019. Dearly loved and loving wife of Mervyn (dec). Devoted mother and mother in law of Rodney and Julie, Julie and Murray. Adored Nanna of Luke and Mel, Sam and Mimi. You lived for those you loved, And those you loved remember. Thank you for your never ending love, support and the memories we share. We will miss you. Love Rodney and Julie Your love for us was the deepest it could possibly go. Your wisdom and stories are embedded in our memories. We are so thankful to call you our Mum. Love always, Julie and Murray. It is not length of life, but depth of life. Happy to know that you and Grandad are together again. Love Luke and Mel. Our precious Nanna, thank you for endlessly loving and supporting us. We love you, Sam and Mimi. Shared many happy times with Melissa, Sarah and their families. Reunited with Dad. Published in The Courier on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary