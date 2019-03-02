Home
Jean Louise NEAGOE

NEAGOE Jean Louise 25.5.1926 - 26.2.2019 To a wonderful Mother and Gran. We will miss you greatly. You are now at peace and amongst the angels. We will always love and remember all the good things you have given us. Mother of Anita Christine Fisher and Peter John Neagoe. Mother-in-law of Peter Fisher. Grandmother of Rebecca, Scott, Dane and Emmy. Grandmother-in-law of Katrina. Great Grandmother of Montanah, Makenzie, Ivy, Sommer and Taght. Step Grandmother of Anthony, Samantha and Meghan. Step Great Grandmother of Maddelyn and Jayden
Published in The Courier on Mar. 2, 2019
