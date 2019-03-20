Harrington James (Jim) 28.06.1929 - 16.03.2019 Passed away peacefully in this his 90 th year. Much loved husband of Edna (dec) loving father to Wendy, and Father-in-Law to Lester, loved Pop to Kris, Kelly and Jason. Great Grand Pop to Harley, Lara Jade, Maya and Elsie. Our thanks to the amazing and caring staff at James Thomas Court for their love and dedication to Jim over the last 5 years. Rest In Peace. Dear Dad, May the winds of love blow softly and whisper for you to hear, that we will love and remember you and forever keep you near. Best Dad anyone could ask for Love Wendy and Lester. In Gods Care Grand Pop, You are and always will be a very special part of all the beautiful memories in our hearts. With all our Love Kris, Kelly, Jason and Families. HARRINGTON James (Jim) Dearly loved brother and companion of Ronald, fond uncle of Marilyn, Ron, Chris and their families. To have heard your voice and seen your smile, To have been together to talk a while Would have been our dearest wish to have said goodbye Deepest Sympathy to Wendy, Lester & Family Published in The Courier on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary