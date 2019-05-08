|
VAN HOUWELINGEN Jacob Pieter (Jack) On May 4 2019 peacefully at Ballarat Base Hospital, aged 78 years. Loved and loving husband of Dirkje (Ditta, Dikkie); loved father of Peter and Michelle, Ronald and Antony. Loved son of Jannetje and Jacob Van Houwelingen (both dec); loved brother and brother-in-law of Gerda and Cornelis, Sonja (dec) and Kevin; Sylvia and Garry, Leah and Albert and loved uncle of their families. Loved son-in-law of Koenrllad ( Bill ) and Netty Boggelen (both dec); loved brother-in-law of Ria, Alida and loved uncle of their families. Safe in the arms of Jesus
Published in The Courier on May 8, 2019