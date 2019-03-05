|
|
ROSS Isabell 2/12/1928 - 1/3/2019 Passed away peacefully in Bendigo Hospice. Originally from Campbelltown, formerly from Pascoe Vale and recently Penhall Hostel, Castlemaine. Daughter of Ruby and William and loved sister of Herb, Georgina, Donald and Joan. (all dec'd). A loved aunt to all her Nieces and Nephews. The final link in the Ross chain. A special thanks from her family to the Staff at Penhall for taking such loving care of Isabell. Also to Danni Moore for her friendship to Isabell, and to Mount Alexander Funerals and Danni for assisting with her farewell service.
Published in The Courier on Mar. 5, 2019