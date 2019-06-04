Resources More Obituaries for Ian RAE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ian RAE

Rae Ian James 12.06.1930 - 31.05.2019 Peacefuly at home in the care of his son and family. Beloved husband of Thelma for 64 years. Respected and adored by his children, Graham, Gordon, Rodney, Philip, Ronald (dec), Peter, Bradley, Tracey, Andrew, Laurence, Sally and Fiona and their families. Loved son of Lesley and Annie Rae of Myrtleford (both dec) . Loved brother of Lorna, Dorothy and Patricia (dec). May the road rise to meet you, May the wind be always at your back, May the sunshine warm upon your face, The rains fall soft upon your fields, until we meet again. Respected father to Graham. So long Dad. Cheers, X-Rae "Our Father" With tears in our eyes and sorrow in our hearts as Angels sing and God awaits as you make your way to the pearly gates Forever in our hearts Rodney, Dolores, Mary, Adam, Vanessa, Leo and Riley Respected and loved father and father-in-law to Phil and Judy. He will be greatly missed, he was a good man. Special Pa to Laura, Jason and Ash. Great Pa to Minnie and Louis. Always a story, a tall tale or a laugh, a cuppa with a biscuit or secret treat in the family kitchen. Thank you to my dad the most caring and generous father a son could wish for. Sadly missed, thank you for being there. Sleep well in the heavens above Loving son, Peter. Death is not the end nor the final word, only separation temporarily unheard. Death has no power to keep us apart, a love forged so deeply in all our hearts. Death is a veil that shields you from view, but death can do nothing to disconnect us from you. It is with love we say our goodbye to a father, a friend a gentleman. Loved so very dearly by your son Bradley, daughter-in-law Shelley, grandchildren Matthew, Katrina and Stacey, friend to Carly and Therese. Loved Great Grandpa of Emilia Grace. Forever in our hearts Dearly loved father to Tracey, respected friend to Fred. Adored pa to Tenniel. What a man. Forever grateful to have had such an amazing grandfather, now our angel above. We will cherish the memories and love you always, Pa. To my loving dad, I will miss you dearly. There is a fog about at the moment and in time the fog will lift and I know you are there with me. Your loving son, Andrew In loving memory of Ian Rae. Dad to Laurie, father-in-law to Tamara and Pa to Dylan. Thank you for the amazing love and care you gave us unconditionally and always. Thank you for the chocolate and short bread creams. You will be dearly missed forever, thinking of you always. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Sally and Phil. Adored pa to Chelz and Ricky. Much loved great grandfather to Ruby, Char and little Billy. Much loved friend of Leigh and Eilish. There is no other like you just one more hug and cuddle I wish I had with you. Published in The Courier on June 4, 2019