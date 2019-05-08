|
|
Dark Ian Charles (Charlie) 10.04.1956 - 05.05.2019 Passed away after a long illness in Lerwin Nursing Home Hospice, Murray Bridge, S.A. Loving son of Lloyd and Betty (both dec). Loving brother of Garry (dec) and Dot, Lindsay and Jan, Andrew and Anne, Wendy (dec) and Poss, Vera (Bub) and John and their families. May pertetual light shine upon him forever Funeral to be held, Wednesday 15th May at 10am. Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Murray Bridge, S.A.
Published in The Courier from May 8 to May 11, 2019