Hughie (Les) JENKINS

Hughie (Les) JENKINS Notice
JENKINS Hughie (Les) 4.3.1922 - 7.6.2019 Loving husband of Shirley (dec). Dearly loved father and father in law of Graeme and Alison, Doug and Debbie, Alison, Llew and Denise, Andrew and Lucinda, David and Linda, Caroline and David. Loved Grandpa of Lyndon and Kirstie, Matthew, Ross and Lauren, Kerry and Pheap, Lauren and Caillan, Roland, Tom, Willis, Shannon and James, Marnie, Josh and Del, Meg and Nathan, and Katie. Proud great pa of Nimet, Charlotte, and Tonle. Safe In the arms of Jesus
Published in The Courier on June 15, 2019
