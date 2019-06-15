|
|
|
JENKINS Hughie (Les) The relatives and friends of the late Mr Hughie (Les) Jenkins are respectfully advised that a Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held at York Street Church of Christ, 410 York Street Ballarat on Monday June 17th 2019, commencing at 2.00pm. In lieu of floral tributes a donation to Parkinson's Victoria, PO Box 239, Surrey Hills VIC 3127 would be appreciated. Cared for by South East Funeral Services Casterton Ph 5581 2020
Published in The Courier on June 15, 2019
