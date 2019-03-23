Home
Hubert Keith (Ginger) SEIPOLT

Seipolt Hubert Keith (Ginger) Passed away 18th March 2019 at Hopetoun Hospital. Always so loving, thoughtful and kind. What beautiful memories you leave behind. You may have left this world, but you will never leave our hearts and mind. Loving daughter Kim, Adrian (son-in-law). Grandfather to Adam and Katherine, Bianca and Braith. Great grandfather to Joshua, Tara, Wil and Pippa. A big thank you to the staff at Ballarat Oncology especially George Kannourakis and Prashanth Prithviraj who gave us extended time with our beloved Ginger. He loved you all.
Published in The Courier on Mar. 23, 2019
