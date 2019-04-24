|
|
|
MCMAHON-MARTINO Helen Relatives and friends of the late Mrs. Helen Elizabeth McMahon - Martino are advised that her Funeral Service and Committal is appointed to take place in the Outdoor Fernery Chapel (weather permitting) at the Doveton Park Funeral Centre, 1251 Doveton Street North, Ballarat on SATURDAY April 27 2019 commencing at Two (2:00) pm. Please bring a chair and coat.
In lieu of flowers online donations to Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre
www.petermac.org or Love Your Sister http://loveyoursister.org/ would be appreciated.
Published in The Courier on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More