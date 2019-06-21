Home
Heather (MCGRAW) HUNTER

HUNTER (McGraw) Heather Passed away peacefully on 20th June 2019. A beautiful lady who will be greatly missed by her loving family. A wonderful life and wonderful wife of Bob (dec 1986). Loved 'Hevs' of daughters Sue and Annabelle and son-in-laws Ross and Glenn. Adored Grannie of James, Andrew, Nic and Sophie. Will always be loved and missed. Sue and Annabelle would like to thank the wonderful staff of James Thomas Court for their kindness and compassion in their care of Heather in the last few months.
Published in The Courier from June 21 to June 22, 2019
