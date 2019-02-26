GILES (Morley) Gwendoline Anne Sadly passed away at P.S. Hobson on 24 February 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of Artie (dec); caring and devoted mother of Kerry, Maree and Glenn; much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will always be remembered for putting the care of others ahead of herself. Lovingly remembered by Kerry and Terry; cherished grandmother of Christopher and Belinda, Shae and Jacob; loved "Ennie" of Matilda, Frankie, Wally and Esther. As long as the sun shines... The wind blows... The rain falls... You will live on the inside me forever For that is all my hearts knows. Much loved mother of Maree and John; loving grandmother of Adrienne and Adam, Marc and great grandmother of Sienna and Isabella. Our thoughts are always with you. Your place no-one can fill, In life we loved you dearly, In death we love you still. A wonderful mum that will always be missed and loved with all my heart. Glenn and Angelita; grandmother to Ashlee and Sean Loved daughter of William and Hazel Morley (both dec); fond and caring sister of Joy (dec), Melville (dec), Jean and Betty. The family wish to express their gratitude to the staff of P.S. Hobson for the wonderful care given to Gwen. Published in The Courier on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary