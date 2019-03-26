BROWN Gregory William 14/10/1950 - 18/3/2019 Loved son of Alma (dec.) and Ernest (dec.). Loved brother to Dorothy, Rupert (dec.) and Elizabeth (dec.). Loved partner to Jennifer. Loved father to Lorrie and Hayley. "AT PEACE." Dearest son of Alma and Ernest Brown, both deceased, of Streatham. Brother to Dorothy, Rupert (dec.) and Elizabeth (dec.). Beloved father of Lorrie and Hayley. Father-in-law of Tony and Danny. Much loved Pa to James, Chelsea, Tom and Jack. Former husband of Michelle. You will be forever loved for the guidance, love and support you gave as a father and for the many firm friendships you made with so very many people in your lifetime. Greg, I shared with you some of the best years of my life, and two very lovely daughters, and four wonderful grandchildren. Now rest your weary self and let the love of family surround you. Eternal lasting memories are mine to keep - Michelle. Dad, We cannot believe you are gone. We will love and miss you always and you are forever in our memories and hearts. Rest peacefully -Lorrie and Hayley. Partner to Jennifer. I knew one day I would lose you, But not the way it happened. There is a place in my heart that is yours alone, A piece of my life no other can own. The tears in my eyes I can wipe away, But the memories of you will always stay. Rest now my darling, for you are now at peace. Until we meet again. Friend to Symone, Scott, Liam, Shannon, Bruce and Deb. A laugh, a grin, a joke or two That's the way we'll remember you. Farmer to Hayden, Amelia, Madison and Harry. Goodbye now farmer, cherished memories glowing like a shining star.



















