|
|
DITCHFIELD Graeme Peter "Peter" 7/05/1936 - 1/5/2019 Passed away peacefully aged 82 years of age on May 1, 2019 at Gandarra Palliative Care Unit. Loved and devoted husband of Sylvia (dec). Dearly loved and cherished step-father to Michelle and Jason, father-in-law to Rod and Lee. Much loved and adored Poppy Pete to Elise, Matthew and Matthew, Ella, Maddy, Emily, Renee and Russell. A true gentleman, well respected sportsman and friend to many. Reunited with his beautiful Sylvia. Forever in our hearts.
Published in The Courier on May 4, 2019