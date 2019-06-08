|
|
MARTINO (nee Williams) Glenys Merrilyn 28.07.1937 - 28.05.2019
Peacefully after a long illness.
Beloved wife of Giovanni (John).
Loved and loving mother of Lucia (dec), Julian, Giselle and Gina.
Respected mother-in-law and friend to Anh, Andrew and Adrian.
Loved nana of Joanne.
Cherished memories are ours to keep.
The family would particularly like to thank Dr Neville Ravindranayagam, A/Prof Richmond, Dr Hengel, and Mr Yii for their care of Glenys over many years.
Gratitude is also extended to the amazing staff of SJOG, Ballarat Hospice, Gandarra and BUPA. Glenys has been blessed with the care she has received.
As was her wish, Glenys was laid to rest in a private ceremony on 04.06.2019 at Doveton Park.
Published in The Courier on June 8, 2019