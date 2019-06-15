MAYMAN Gladys 2.2.1920 - 3.6.2019 Passed away peacefully at St. John of God Hospital. Wife of Robert (dec). Beloved mother of Brian, Beverley, Paul and Deborah and their families. Adored Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Gladys has been farewelled in a private memorial service. Death has a heartache no one can heal - but love leaves a memory that no one can steal. Mum we were so lucky to have had you in our lives for so long. Your unconditional love, understanding and wisdom will stay with us forever. Paul and Deb, Daniel (dec), Lydia and Maurice, Brendan and Rebecca and Patrick and Pippa. Mum our time together in early and later years will remain with me forever. The opportunity to care for you in our home was our dream and we made it happen. Your loving daughter Beverley. We will miss you forever - but your memories will remain true. Your eldest son Brian and Rita, Darren, Phillip, Karina and Grandson Jordon. A special bond that spans the years, links that can never be undone. Our time together is our own - our memories for ours alone. Your youngest daughter Deb and Phil, Brad and Britt, Matt and Ellie. Published in The Courier on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary