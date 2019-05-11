|
|
ROSS Geoffrey Malcolm Beloved son of Geoffrey and Joyce (nee Steinman) Ross (both dec).
Brother of Phillip (dec) and Marilyn.
Loving, adoring and devoted husband of Kris 'Dorrie'.
Absolutely adored father of Tammy, Darren and Sally-Anne 'Bertie-Beetle';
Loved and respected father-in-law of Darren 'Baz' and Darren '#3'.
Idolised by his grandchildren Shanae, Cameron, Mattiese, Tenisha and Jailan.
'Gone to see a man about a dog and find that Wig-Wong for a goose's bridle'.
As was Malcolm's wish a private burial was held.
Published in The Courier on May 11, 2019