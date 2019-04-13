|
|
|
DE JONG (NEE LARKINS) Frances Relatives and friends of the late Mrs Frances Jean De Jong are advised that her Funeral Service and Committal is appointed to take place in the OUTDOOR Fernery Chapel (weather permitting), Doveton Park Funeral Centre, 1251 Doveton Street North, Ballarat on WEDNESDAY, April 17, 2019 commencing at Ten (10:00) am.
Please BYO chair.
In lieu of flowers please consider ONLINE donations to Fiona Elsie Cancer Research Institute.
Published in The Courier on Apr. 13, 2019
