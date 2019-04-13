|
DE JONG (NEE LARKINS) Frances Passed away 11 April, 2019 at St John of God Hospital, surrounded by family. Loved and loving wife of Bernie. Devoted mother of Tony, Kristine, Lee and Eloise; Grandmother of Jessica, Zoe and Alex; mother-in-law to Annie and Amber. Special friends of Gemma, Harry and Brady. How blessed and proud we are to be the family of such a strong, brave, determined, resilient, humorous and inspiring woman. A loving and supportive Mum that will be missed terribly. "Yep Mum, we are all good"
Published in The Courier on Apr. 13, 2019