KENNEDY (nee McPhee) Flora Kathleen 26.11.1936 - 20.2.2019 Died suddenly from heart failure in the care of the wonderful staff at Kelaston. She felt loved, cared for and in control. She didn't want to die. She wanted to live, but accepted death as a part of life. For you Mum: God saw that you were weary, The hill too steep to climb, He gently closed your tired eyes, And whispered "Peace be thine" There is a hole in my heart Your loving daughter Josie Flora Kathleen Kennedy With tears we saw you suffer, We watched you fade away, Our hearts were slowly breaking As you fought so hard to stay. You did not want to leave us, But you did not go alone. For part of us went with you, The day God called you home We will miss you forever Mama. Loving grandmother of Wynta and Peter Flora Kathleen Kennedy (McPhee) At Kelaston - 20 Feb 2019 Dearly beloved sister of Ellen and Jean. Daughter of John and Florence McPhee of Burnbank. May you rest peacefully amongst a bed of roses. Loving aunt of Julie, Bruce and families. Flora Kathleen Kennedy (McPhee) Our darling Aunty Flora we will miss our laughs & talks, now flying high with the angels Love always Vicki & Aims x0 Flora Kathleen Kennedy (McPhee) Loving wife of Les Kennedy (deceased). Loving little sister of Ellen & Jean (deceased). Softly within the shadows, There came a gentle call, With farewells left unspoken, You quietly left us all. Love always Ellen LeMarshall (sister) Thank you Flora Kennedy would like to thank: Dr Abbas and Dr Sycamnias and the outstanding staff at Ballarat Oncology for their encouragement and support during her struggle against bowel cancer. She would also like to thank Dr Van Den Broek for his care and understanding when her beautiful heart started to fail and to the amazing professional staff at St John of God for their care and attention. Finally to her GP Dr Charles Lewis for the empathic, considerate and thoughtful way he managed her health care in concert with the professional caring staff at Kelaston where nothing was too much trouble and she felt safe and appreciated. Published in The Courier on Feb. 23, 2019