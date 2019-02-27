|
WEATHERSON (Lea) Evelyn Patricia (Ev) On February 25 2019 peacefully at John Curtin Aged Care, Creswick, in the presence of her family, in her 95th year. Loved and loving wife of Jack (dec); much loved Mum of Gary, Keith, Neil and Coralie, Leanne and Leigh Smith, Lyle and Debbie; loving grandma of 15 and proud great grandma of 8. Loved daughter of Mary Ann and Edwin Lea of Morton Plains ( both dec); loved sister of Tom, Bertha, Charlie, Bill, Bell, Nell, Lil (all dec) and families. The end of an era
Published in The Courier on Feb. 27, 2019