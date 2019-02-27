Home
Services
Pat Cashin Funerals
1114 Doveton Street North
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
03 5333 3911
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn WEATHERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Patricia WEATHERSON

Notice Condolences

Evelyn Patricia WEATHERSON Notice
WEATHERSON (Lea) Evelyn Patricia (Ev) On February 25 2019 peacefully at John Curtin Aged Care, Creswick, in the presence of her family, in her 95th year. Loved and loving wife of Jack (dec); much loved Mum of Gary, Keith, Neil and Coralie, Leanne and Leigh Smith, Lyle and Debbie; loving grandma of 15 and proud great grandma of 8. Loved daughter of Mary Ann and Edwin Lea of Morton Plains ( both dec); loved sister of Tom, Bertha, Charlie, Bill, Bell, Nell, Lil (all dec) and families. The end of an era
Published in The Courier on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.