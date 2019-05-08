|
|
HENDRICKSON Eric John Sadly, Eric passed away, at home with his loving family, on May 6, 2019. Eric is the deeply loved and devoted husband of Peggy and proud and loving father of Brett. His love and zest for life will remain with us, always.
Eric was the second son of Gwendoline and Ernest Hendrickson (both dec.)
and loved brother/brother-in-law to Alan and Liz, Don and Veronica and Robyn and Ken and their families. Very loved brother-in-law/uncle/ best friend to Jenny, Chris and Cathryn Tattersall.
Rest peacefully our darling Eric.
Published in The Courier on May 8, 2019