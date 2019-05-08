Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric HENDRICKSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric John HENDRICKSON

Notice Condolences

Eric John HENDRICKSON Notice
HENDRICKSON Eric John Sadly, Eric passed away, at home with his loving family, on May 6, 2019. Eric is the deeply loved and devoted husband of Peggy and proud and loving father of Brett. His love and zest for life will remain with us, always.

Eric was the second son of Gwendoline and Ernest Hendrickson (both dec.)

and loved brother/brother-in-law to Alan and Liz, Don and Veronica and Robyn and Ken and their families. Very loved brother-in-law/uncle/ best friend to Jenny, Chris and Cathryn Tattersall.

Rest peacefully our darling Eric.
Published in The Courier on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.