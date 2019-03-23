REEVE Emma Jade On Monday the 18th of March at the age of 35, surrounded by her family, Emma passed away suddenly and peacefully at Gandarra. Much loved daughter of Linda, Stephen (dec), sister of Nicole, step daughter of Pedro and much loved and adored mother of Dylan and Hayley. Our hearts are broken, but our love and memories will last forever. A mother and daughters love and bond is something very special. I will miss you now and always my beautiful girl. You are now at peace my darling, no more suffering. May the angels and sun shine over you and protect your precious heart and soul. Love you forever Mum xx You were a wonderful brave girl and I loved you like you were my daughter. Love and miss you always PEDRO x You were the strongest, bravest and most wonderful big sister. I wish life could of been much different for you, my heart aches that you are gone. Rest peacefully Emma and keep being stubborn, memories of you will live on. All my love Nicole xox Mum, it makes me so sad that life had to be the way it was. Your disease had taken you, my precious mother away from me and life from then on had not been easy. I could only imagine how much harder it would have been for you. Your soul is now at rest and you are missed dearly. Love from your son Dylan xox When I was just a little girl this horrible disease took over your loving heart. I wish I could remember back when you didn't have Huntington's disease. You were a great mother, everyone really misses you. I will never forget and stop loving you. Love you Hayley xox Published in The Courier on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary